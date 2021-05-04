KumKum Bhagya: Pragya’s lawyer ditches her during hearing, Abhi’s case in trouble

MUMBAI: The track of KumKum Bhagya is quite interesting these days as hearing of Abhi’s case is coming close and Pragya, Prachi, and Ranbir are trying their best to find proof and prove Abhi’s innocence.

In the previous episodes, we have seen how Pragya was happy to get proof against Tanu where she had confessed that she had put a false case on Abhi and she were sure that they would win the case.

In the upcoming episode, the trial of Abhi begins but shock to Pragya, as her lawyer, doesn’t turn up in court and the upsets everyone including the judge.

(ALSO READ: Omg! Rhea plays a prank on Prachi in KumKum Bhagya)

On the other hand, Tanu’s lawyer begins the hearing and tells the judge a false narrative that Tanu has told and unfortunately the judge seems to have believed him.

Everyone is scared of what will happen now to the case, Pragya is confused as to why her lawyer didn’t turn up, as she tries to reach him out.

Alia goes out of her hand and tells Pragya that if anything happens to her brother, she will go mad.

Prachi vouches to Abhi that Pragya will save him and nothing will happen to her.

Well, it will be interesting to see what happened to the lawyer and in such a circumstance how would Pragya save Abhi without a lawyer.

