Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya, Sarita leave room to give Ranbir, Prachi some space

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ranbir getting cold feet and running away from Prachi's place. Aryan stops him and tries to give him some confidence. He reminds Ranbir of the time when he used to pick up women and speak to them without apprehensions. Finally, he gets the courage to go up to her door. However, he meets Pragya, Sahana and Sarita at the door instead. Sarita and Pragya have a weird expression on their faces as they stare at Ranbir. He is nervous and doesn't know how to react when Prachi enters. She looks at them and wonders what's cooking and why Ranbir has come over.

One by one, everybody leaves the room and Ranbir and Aryan wonder what's happening there. Ranbir doesn't know if he proposed to Prachi or it was just his imagination. He asks Aryan to find out from Sahana if he did propose. Pragya and Sarita once again leave the room to give Ranbir and Prachi some space. Prachi also leaves and Ranbir is left all alone. Rhea meets Sanju but he doesn't want anything to do with her. He says that he doesn't want to go to Hoshiarpur.

Rhea tells him that her plan is to send Sanju along with Prachi to Hoshiarpur. She tells him about how Ranbir loves Prachi a lot. Sanju wonders if Ranbir is acting in front of Rhea. However, Rhea explains to Sanju how Ranbir saved Prachi at the bank instead of her. She then announces that if they want their respective love then they will have to work together. Sahana reveals to Aryan that Prachi and Ranbir are in love. Once again, Rhea states that Prachi's name should be ruined in front of everyone so that Ranbir won't want her.

She states that Sanju is the one who will spoil Prachi's image. Rhea states that they will project a new image of Prachi that everybody will dislike. Ranbir approaches Prachi as he wants to know if he proposed to her. He subtly asks her to give him an answer to yesterday's question. Prachi recollects the incident to be the one where Ranbir stated how he wants the missing Juneja file. So when he asks her to repeat her answer, she misunderstands him and says yes.