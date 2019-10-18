Kumkum Bhagya: Priyanka threatens Pragya of dire consequences

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Pragya waits in Vikram’s cabin while they discuss about Rhea and Mr. Mehra. Vikram praises Pragya and thinks high of her as Rhea was close to her, which was a rare thing. Pragya tells Vikram that Rhea’s nature resembled that of her husband’s and hence she finds it easy to handle her. Vikram tells Pragya aka Anuradha that Mr. Mehra was tense and that he was engrossed in some personal work and to wait for him to come. Pragya asks whether or not it was related to Rhea. Vikram assures her that it was not related to Rhea but his wife. Later, when Pragya decides to leave as she was getting late, Aalia spots Pragya in the office and wondered what was she doing there.



Aalia spots Abhi who had seen Pragya and was about to approach her but the lawyer interrupted him. She feared Pragya’s return and decided to use as a defence. Aalia thought that Rhea was the only one who could stop Pragya from entering their lives again. Pragya comes home and meets Rishi’s lawyer. She informs him about her conversation with the peon Harish but the lawyer rightly stated that Harish could be influenced by his boss. Pragya assured the lawyer that she would make Harish do the right thing and that they could present him as a proof.



Just then, Rishi notices twenty-five miss calls from Priyanka. On Pragya’s suggestion, Rishi picks the call. Priyanka throws tantrums and tells Rishi to hand over the phone to Pragya. Priyanka tells Pragya that if Rishi wanted her to withdraw the case, he will have to marry her. Pragya ridiculed Priyanka’s shamelessness but she goes on to threaten Pragya of dire consequences. After a short chat with Rhea, Priyanka had learnt about her enmity with Prachi who for her, was Rishi’s aunt’s daughter and used Prachi’s name to pressurize Pragya.