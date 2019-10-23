Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbeer and Prachi get locked in the office

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Abhi showers his love for Pragya in the cafe and clings onto her. Seeing Abhi being stubborn, Pragya confesses her love in front of everyone while he was overjoyed to see his wife close to him. Abhi falls asleep with an excess of alcohol and Pragya decides to take him home but feared Prachi's presence. She decided to eves drop and put Abhi to bed while she made sure Prachi doesn't see Abhi. Pragya calls Rishi and tells him to help her bring Abhi home without letting anyone know.

Here, seeing Rhea devastated, Aalia feels sorry for her and apologizes to her. Aalia tells Rhea to forget whatever she had told her about her mother as she was too young to understand the seriousness. Rhea couldn't bear the pain of having a mother who did not care for her and now she learned that she had contributed in destroying her aunt's happiness too.

Meanwhile, Ranbeer and Prachi get locked in the office and seek help from Aryan. Ranbeer tells Aryan to look for a keymaker and bring him to the office to make a duplicate key of the main door. Rhea calls Ranbeer as to divert her mind from her mother's wrongdoings, she decided to go for a long drive. Ranbeer tells Rhea that he was stuck in the office and might be late. Rhea assured Ranbeer that she did not have any issues waiting for him and once he was back, they would go for the drive. Later, she decided to go to the office herself and surprise Ranbeer.