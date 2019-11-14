Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir blames Aliya for questioning about Prachi’s character

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Purab asking Pragya whether she trusts him or not. Pragya also tells him that she trusts him for sure. Purab tells that there was nothing between him and Aliya but it was all coincidence. Disha misunderstood him. But Pragya tells him that there must be something because of which Disha left him. Purab keeps on telling Pragya that Disha didn’t tell him where she was going so he could have pacified her. Pragya makes him understand that when Disha wants to go away from him, he should not force her to come closer to him. Meanwhile, Abhi calls the police to lodge a complaint against the waiter. Rhea gets scared and prays to god. Abhi finds Rhea crying. He consoles her but Aliya doubts that Rhea must have done something wrong because of which she is crying out of fear. Meera also comes to calm down Rhea. Aliya pretends that Rhea is feeling guilty for accusing Prachi for being that kind of girl. Aliya then apologizes to the guests. Ranbir comes back home and informs all that he couldn’t catch the waiter. Abhi feels sorry but Prachi tells him that he just wanted him to trust her which he did and Prachi is happy with that.



While everyone is about to leave, Ranbir stops them. He tells everyone that all those who blamed Prachi should apologize to Prachi. Prachi tells him that it is fine but Ranbir asks her to stay there. Aliya finds it rude about Ranbir but Ranbir blames Aliya for questioning about Prachi’s character, her upbringing. On hearing that Abhi also supports Ranbir. Abhi asks all of them to apologise to Prachi. Bijee and Suvarni Dadi also ask Dimpy, Priyanka and everyone who blamed Prachi. Abhi asks Aliya to apologise to Prachi. But Aliya says that she reacted to what she saw and says ‘sorry’. Abhi apologizes to Prachi on Aliya’s rude behaviour. Prachi shares that she is feeling sad for her mother and tells that her mother has raised her properly. Abhi believes her. Prachi starts crying as her upbringing was questioned in Abhi’s house only. Abhi consoles her.



Rhea doesn’t like it. While Abhi tells Prachi that he will drop her home, Rhea stops him by pretending to be very scared. So Abhi asks Ranbir to drop Prachi and Shahana home. He also asks Sanju to go home. While Sanju goes out, some guests taunt him saying that Prachi has higher class than him. Sanju argues with them. Ranbir and Aryan arrive there. Ranbir makes the guests leave from there. Ranbir overhears Sanju saying to those guests that Prachi likes him. But Ranbir clears Sanju that just Prachi and Sanju share the same home town. By then Prachi and Shahana arrive there. Prachi tells Ranbir that she knows Sanju since she was living in Hoshiarpur and he has come to apologize to her. Shahana asks Prachi for the reasons Sanju has come to apologize her as he has tried molesting her too. Ranbir learns that Prachi doesn’t like Sanju much. Prachi asks Sanju about when he is leaving for Hoshiarpur. Sanju tells her lie that he will be leaving next day. Ranbir asks Sanju to stay away from Prachi.



He also asks Aryan to book Sanju’s ticket for Hoshiarpur and threatens Sanju to beat him if Sanju doesn’t go back. Aryan books a train ticket for Sanju. Sanju decides to come back again and get Prachi. Meanwhile, Purab tells Pragya that Disha should have trusted him. But Pragya tells him that Disha’s trust got shocked when she saw him with Aliya. Pragya advices Purab to win Disha’s trust again and then try pacifying her to come back to him. On the other hand Abhi treats Rhea’s injury as she was hurt with the knife by waiter. Rhea feels that Abhi loves her more than Prachi. Abhi tells her that she should have helped Prachi when she was in trouble. He asks her to ignore what other people say to Prachi. Abhi shares that Meera had texted him about the issue so he came back home soon. After he leaves from there to thank Meera, Aliya overhears the conversation standing outside the room.



Meanwhile Ranbir drops Prachi and Shahana to home. As the girls enter the house, Sarita asks about Pragya. She notices that Prachi looks upset. But Shahana handles the situation saying that Prachi is very tired. Prachi goes out for something. She finds Ranbir still there waiting for her only. Prachi asks Ranbir about the reason he helped her even though he doesn’t like her. Ranbir tells her that he couldn’t see her crying so he decided to help her. First time it happens that Ranbir and Prachi don’t fight with each other. Prachi expresses gratitude towards Ranbir then Ranbir leaves from there