Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir consoles Rhea

MUMBAI: The episode begins with the goons deciding to smuggle gold by making Ganpati idol’s jewellery and use Abhi’s idol to execute their plan. Abhi runs behind the goons while Pragya takes Sarita Ben to the hospital. After a good chase, one of the goon comes in front of the car and his boss tells him to surrender and not reveal his name. The head of the gang seemed to be Abhi’s friend and offered to drop him home. Abhi comes home and looks for Pragya but Daasi tells him that Pragya had gone to the hospital.

Purab and Pragya admit Sarita Ben in the hospital. Aalia wanted Purab to not spend time with Pragya and hence she repeatedly texted him to come soon. Purab understands Aalia’s intention and leaves for home. Rishi, Sarita Ben’s grandson, comes to meet her as he had come to visit her. Sarita Ben gets emotional to see Rishi and tells him to get her released and take home. She tells Rishi that Pragya was like her daughter and that his mother was replaced. Rishi jokes with her and tries to pacify her.

Ranbir and Rhea discuss about Prachi, as Prachi had heard Rhea propose Ranbir and he had rejected her. Ranbir consoles Rhea and tells her that although he loved her, he could not accept her proposal, as Prachi was standing right there. He tells Rhea that she could use the situation and tell Prachi how good a guy Ranbir was. Just then, Aryan comes in the room and tells them about the incidents. Prachi takes Shahana aside and tells her about Rhea confessing her love to Ranbir.