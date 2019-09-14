News

Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir drops Prachi on Deeda’s request

14 Sep 2019 02:30 PM

MUMBAI: The last episode of Kumkum Bhagya witnessed Ganesh festival being celebrated on the show.

Rishi meets Purab for a job interview and gets selected too. On the other hand, Pragya and Sarita Bhabhi are happy to get the big catering order. Subsequent to this, Prachi feels that Ranbir is disgusting as a person as he flirts. Also Rhea looks upset as Ranbir rejected her proposal. However when her friends confront her, she says that PRachi deserves Ranbir more than her.   

After this, Deeda video calls Ranbir and checks whether or not Prachi was with him. He informs her that Prachi is dropped off but on Deeda’s requests he once again goes behind her to drop her home. 

