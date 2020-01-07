Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea decides to ruin Prachi’s image by making the MMS viral

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rhea calling Sia. Sia tells Rhea that a girl is following her as Prachi follows her. But before Rhea notices Prachi, Prachi bumps into some other girl. So Rhea feels that it was someone else. Then Sia again starts following Rhea. Rhea gives money to Sia but Sia finds that the amount Rhea had assured is not there. She argues with Rhea for the same. By that time she sees Prachi looking for her only. Rhea gets shattered. She takes Sia downstairs and asks her to wear her clothes from her locker and keep Prachi’s clothes there only. Rhea also asks her to stay away from Prachi. Meanwhile Prachi calls Sarita. Sarita is talking to someone else. So Prachi gets a busy tone. Then Sarita picks up Prachi’s call. Prachi confirms that Sarita has not made the same kind of design on any other dupatta except hers. Prachi asks Sarita to check whether her dupatta is in her wardrobe or not. Sarita wonders about it. Prachi tells her about the girl she has seen with same dress and dupatta.

On the other hand, Rhea is worried as Prachi will become suspicious about her dress being missing. She decides to keep Prachi’s dress right there at Prachi’s wardrobe. Later on Rhea sees Prachi coming towards her. She hides the dress. Prachi then notices Sia which scares Rhea. So Rhea makes Prachi fall down by putting her leg in Prachi’s leg. But Ranbir holds Prachi. Rhea remembers that Aliya had suggested her to be very good to Prachi so that Ranbir will feel guilty of not choosing her as his lady love. She asks Prachi whether she is fine. Rhea also notices that Ranbir and Prachi staring at each other. Later when Ranbir tries talking to Rhea, she avoids him. Prachi wonders to see Rhea’s behaviour towards her. Rhea notices Ranbir’s concern for Prachi as he asks Prachi to finish her lecture so that he can drop her home. Prachi also shares about Sia who had worn dress similar to hers. But Ranbir tells her that similar kind of clothes can be there. Prachi then leaves for the lecture.

Ranbir decides to tell Rhea that he hasn’t made any mistake as he likes Prachi. Meanwhile Rhea visits Prachi’s house. Pragya opens the door. Rhea fakes the reason that she wanted to take some notes from Prachi. Pragya asks her to wait as she goes to make coffee for Rhea. Rhea feels very guilty as she likes Pragya and doesn’t like to lie to her. Rhea feels that whenever she meets Pragya, she feels something inside. When Rhea is about to enter Prachi’s room, Sarita enters the house. She wonders to see that the main door is opened. She calls out Pragya’s name but Pragya doesn’t reply. Rhea on the other hand keeps the dress back to the cupboard but while doing so, the box with Abhi’s photo falls on the floor. Rhea gets very scared. She takes the photo and keeps it in hurry without seeing that. Sarita doubts that there is a thief inside. She takes a wooden stick in order to hit the thief. Sarita enters the room. Rhea catches her but Rhea keeps shouting that she is not a thief.

Pragya notices that. Sarita tells her that she thought there is a thief inside the house. Meanwhile Ranbir takes Shahana and Prachi on the way to their house in his car. Ranbir finds that Prachi is very quiet. He asks her to speak up like she usually does. Prachi tells him that she is not in a mood to talk. Ranbir asks her to be calm down. On the other hand Pragya (Sriti Jha) comforts Rhea as Sarita accuses Rhea to be a thief. Rhea feels that her behaviour with Prachi might be wrong as her mother is so nice to her. She thinks of dropping the idea of MMS. Sarita taunts Pragya for being so nice to Rhea. Pragya shares that she feels affectionate towards Rhea whenever she meets her. Pragya also tells her that Rhea might have gone to Prachi’s room to take notes. But Sarita still doesn’t believe that. On the other hand Ranbir arrives outside Prachi’s house with Prachi and Shahana. Prachi apologizes to Ranbir as she didn’t talk to him much.

But Ranbir still behaves nicely to her. When Prachi is about to go inside her house, Ranbir stops her. He bends down on his knees in front of her. At the same time Rhea comes up from Prachi’s house. She notices everything. But later Ranbir drops the idea of proposing Prachi at that market place. Prachi asks Ranbir to hold her hand to get up which makes Rhea even more furious. She decides to make the MMS viral in the college groups which will ruin Prachi’s image.