Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea to get kidnapped; new challenge for Abhi and Pragya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya will be faced with a new challenge as they unite to save their daughter Rhea, who gets kidnapped by some smugglers.



In the upcoming episode, Abhi has invited Prachi and her mother for the celebration, unaware of the fact that Pragya is Prachi's mother.



In the meanwhile, the gold smugglers get into Mehra house to get their gold back.



The goons cut the rope of chandelier to create a mess in the function so that they can steal their gold.



However, Pragya witnesses the broken rope and thus rushes to hold it.



Pragya saves Abhi from the accident. Abhi also rushes to hold the chandelier and stop it from falling.



Abhi and Pragya again have a hit and miss, while the goons are angry.



The goons will target Abhi and Pragya’s daughter Rhea by kidnapping her.



Rhea will get mysteriously kidnapped from the function. Although Abhi and Pragya do not meet each other, they will come together to save their daughter from the goons.