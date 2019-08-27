Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea tells Prachi to withdraw her name from the fashion show

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Purab and Disha getting stuck in a situation where Disha behaves indifferent with Purab, but he insists that he drop her home. After a lot of persuasion , Disha agrees to go with Purab and she asks for forgiveness, as she realized that she had behaved rudely with him. Aalia on the other hand was stuck in traffic and gets shocked to see Purab and Disha together. Aalia gets infuriated and wondered what was Disha doing with Purab. Ritik gets delighted to see Purab dropping Disha and thanked him for helping her. Ritik suggests that Disha invite Purab for coffee and that he would be happy to make coffee for him.



Aalia had followed Purab’s car and gets annoyed to see him go inside Disha’s house along with Ritik and her. Ritik goes inside the kitchen to make coffee and while he kept away, Purab questions Disha about her personal life. Disha puts Purab in his place and tells him that since he was married, he had no right to intrude into someone else’s personal space. Just then, Ritik calls for Disha and seek help, as he could not find ingredients for the coffee. Ritik talks Disha into making coffee for everyone and offered help. Seeing Disha and Ritik’s co-ordination in the kitchen, Purab feels a pang of jealousy.



Prachi and Shahana celebrate as Pragya had given them the permission to participate in the fashion show. Just then, Prachi gets a call from Rhea and she tells Prachi to withdraw her name from the fashion show. Rhea suggests that she participate in debate , rather than competing with her by participating in the fashion show. Prachi tells Rhea that initially, she was unsure about participating, but after receiving a warning call from her, she would definitely participate. Shahana motivated Prachi and tells her that she would be the perfect competitor for Rhea.



Sarita Ben thinks to self that since Pragya was not taking any initiative, she had to come forward and make her meet Mr. Mehra. Pragya comes to Sarita Ben and interrupted her thoughts by giving her the medicines. Sarita Ben put up an act and emotionally blackmailed her into agreeing to meet Mr. Mehra. Pragya agreed to meet Mr. Mehra, however, she tells Sarita Ben that she would invite Mr. Mehra’s entire family for dinner and not just him. Sarita Ben gets elated to see Pragya call Mr. Mehra.