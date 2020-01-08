Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea wants Ranbir to hate Prachi after watching MMS

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the ardent fans of the television series. The episode begins with Ranbir holding Prachi’s hand. Rhea gets angry as both of them keep staring at each other for a while. This makes Rhea angry and she leaves the place. This gets noticed by Shahana.

Prachi then goes inside her house with Shahana. Ranbir still keeps on looking at her going. Prachi immediately asks Sarita about her dupatta. Sarita tells her that she couldn’t find it. So Prachi goes to find it herself. Pragya asks Shahana whether she saw Rhea. Shahana gets irked to hear Rhea’s name. Pragya tells her that Rhea is not that bad. Prachi comes up saying that she found her suit. She feels relaxed. Prachi tells the issue to Pragya. Pragya tells Prachi that there can be many dresses like hers. Prachi gets convinced. On the other hand, Rhea shows the MMS to Dimpy. Dimpy assumes that it is Prachi only. Rhea is happy as her intention is successful. Sanju calls Rhea. He gets upset with Rhea as he learns that Rhea is going to make the MMS viral in her college group. Rhea tells him that she will viral it in the group in which Ranbir and Prachi are not there. She also assures Sanju that after he gets married to Prachi, she will sponsor their honeymoon trip to Europe.

Next, Dimpy tells Rhea that everyone in the college is speaking about Prachi and is questioning Prachi’s character. Rhea pretends that she is also feeling bad but also tells Dimpy that people will now understand that they should not judge people by their faces. Rhea wants Ranbir to hate Prachi after watching the MMS. Next day morning Prachi and Shahana are about to leave for college. Sarita sneezes so Pragya asks them to stay back as it can be ominous. Prachi and Shahana wait for a while but as Prachi is getting very late, she again tries leaving. But Shahana stops her. Pragya (Sriti Jha) gets tensed as she believes in such orthodox things and doesn’t want her daughters to face any issue. But Sarita asks her to let them go as following such orthodox thoughts practically is not possible every time. Prachi and Shahana then leave for college. Sarita asks Pragya not to be tensed.

Prachi and Shahana notice that everyone in college is staring at her. Rhea on the other hand asks Dimpy and Shaina to create such a scene that will keep Prachi in shock and her image will be ruined. Rhea then sees Sanju there. She takes him aside and scolds him for coming to the college as they might get caught. Prachi and Shahana also come there. Prachi asks Dimpy about the issue. Shaina and Dimpy start blaming Prachi for her being characterless. Prachi doesn’t understand it. When she sees the MMS, she gets stunned. She throws the mobile on the floor in anger. Students start accusing her for being such a girl. Prachi gets very devastated as students stick her photos in the college. Ranbir on the other hand shares about his feelings for Prachi to his friend. By that time he sees Prachi running but looks hurtful. He asks Shahana about it. By then his friend receives the MMS which shocks Ranbir.

On the other hand, Abhi and Vikram talk about some show organized by Vikram for their business. Abhi gets reminded by his secretary about the committee member meeting in Rhea’s college. Abhi also asks Vikram to accompany him.

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?