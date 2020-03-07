Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhi delivers an electrifying performance despite being blinded by colour at Zee TV's Rang Malang

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness the biggest names of telly town come together and celebrate Holi only on Zee TV ~

After bringing together the Television fraternity for an extravagant party night, Salaam-E-Ishq, Zee TV is back with yet another special episode. But this time it is celebrating the festival of Holi and all the top telly stars have come together for a kickass party! Titled 'Rang Malang', the special episode will air on 7th March at 6.30 pm and 8th March at 7 pm on Zee TV.

Viewers will witness the biggest of the biggest TV actors including Zee TV stars like Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Kanika Mann, Nishant Singh Malkani, Anjum Fakih, Reyhna Pandit, Manit Joura, Megha Ray, Shweta Mahadik, Ruhi Chaturvedi and industry's favourite performers like Rashmi Desai, Ravi Dubey and Sanam turn up the heat on this festive stage. In fact, during the shoot, not only did they play holi, but also put up some electrifying acts. One of the best performances was Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's fun-filled and energetic act. However, little did anyone know that our favourite Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya was blinded by colour half way through the dance performance.

While dancing to Rang Barse, when Shabir and the dancers threw Holi colours into the air, a large amount of purple colour landed up on his face and it went into his eye. Though anyone else would have called for a cut, determined Shabir continued and gave an electrifying act dancing along with Sriti on Jai Jai Shivshankar and Go Pagal as well. But that wasn't it! Sriti also landed a few blows on Shabir's face and body by mistake during the act. However, that did not stop the duo from setting the stage on fire!

After the act, Sriti and Shabir were laughing while reminiscing their performance. Sriti mentioned to Shabbir, "I hit you twice I think, by mistake, while dancing." Shabir responded, "That's ok, that happens. The difficult part was that some colour went into my eye and I could hardly see anything."

Well, despite being blinded by colour, Shabir put up an epic act and he surely deserves a huge round of applause!