Kumkum Bhagya’s beloved PranBir aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul touch a new momentous milestone; complete 1000 episodes

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another story from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character. The show witnessed a lot of turmoil recently and will through a major shift soon.

Also read:  What happened between Krishna Kaul and his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars that left them Speechless? Find out here

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Kumkum Bhagya.

We know that the show takes a big leap and Prachi and Ranbir’s child is lost to them and grows up some place else.

Now, we see that Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar’s jodi has touched 1000 episodes on the show and have stayed a fan favorite for a long time now.

The duo recently shared this news on their social media!

Check out the post here!

It has been a long and happy journey that the co-stars managed and have remained successful at entertaining the audience as Pranbir!

What do you think of This awesome duo?

Do tell us in the comments section below!

While the on-screen couple is going through a major separation, their bond off-screen remains ever green and stronger than ever!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Currently, Prachi meets Khushi as she saves her on the road while crossing.

As Khushi touches Prachi’s hand, Prachi feels a familiarity. Later, when Prachi hugs Khushi, Khushi feels warmth and comfort.

Both Prachi and Ranbir often get lost thinking what their life would be if Panchi was still with them.

Also read:  Exclusive! In Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, things are going to get dangerous for Prachi, deets inside

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

