Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbeer finally asks Abhi’s permission to marry his daughter at Zee Rishtey Awards

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers by bringing them unparalleled content, memorable stories and relatable characters. These characters have become an integral part of the audiences lives where they have experienced a roller coaster of emotions with them. It’s that time of the year again when your favorite channel Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who work relentlessly around the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’. This year, the annual awards, aims to celebrate the Zee TV Kutumb like there’s no tomorrow. This year due to the pandemic, festivities and celebrations had to be kept low-key, but, Zee TV is here to give its audiences the best of entertainment wherein ‘India Ek Raat Mein Poora Saal Manayega’. With a hearty attempt to unlock happiness with Zee Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabee, the channel brings to you the event of the year.

The audience will get to see all of their favourite stars under one roof. The actors recently shot for the nomination special episode for Zee Rishtey Awards where the audience will get to see a different side of their very own kirdaars. This year Zee Rishtey Awards nomination special will witness Krishna Kaul who plays the role of Ranbir asking Abhi’s (Shabbir Ahluwalia) permission to marry his daughter. While in the show Kumkum Bhagya both Abhi’s daughters have a soft corner for him, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir pitches himself to Abhi and tries to impress him with his expertise in home-making skills. Considering Ranbir’s proposal and contemplating how efficient he is in household tasks, Abhi too agrees to give him his daughter’s hand in marriage. Now in a surprising turn of events, both Abhi’s daughters Rhea (portrayed by Pooja Banerjee) and Praachi (essayed by Mugdha Chapekar) are in love with Ranbeer and his proposal doesn’t clearly state which daughter he wants to marry.

Well, that is not it. For glimpses into this exciting evening and sneak previews for all things new and exciting, Zee Rishtey Awards indeed will be a treat to watch!

To catch all the fun at the nominations special episode, tune into Zee TV at 11PM on Saturday, 12 December 2020 & 27th December 2020 for Zee Rishtey Awards