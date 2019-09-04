Kumkum Bhagya: Sarita assures Pragya that she will meet her husband soon

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Disha telling Pragya that Abhi is still single after she left him. Pragya smiles as she knows that Abhi cannot give her place to anyone in his life. Disha is happy that Pragya knows about it. Pragya shares a sweet memory with Abhi as she knows about his naughty behaviour. Pragya shares how Abhi tried to make her jealous by flirting with some other girls but at the end he promised Pragya that he will never give her place in his life and heart to any other girl ever. Pragya is very excited as she wishes to be with Abhi again. But she feels that they will have to make a fresh start and fall in love with each other again without regretting their past mistakes. Disha wishes her all the best.



On the other hand, Ranbir plays a song in his room. He starts dancing on the song but Aryan is seen looking for the mobile in the room. After he finds the mobile, switches off the song. Aryan asks Ranbir to make a call to Shahana. Shahana sees the call but she feels that Ranbir must be having some official work with Prachi and she might not have attended his call. So she asks Prachi to attend the call. Prachi gets irked to see Ranbir calling. She attends the call. Ranbir doubts that it is Prachi instead of Shahana. But Aryan feels that Prachi and Shahana are sisters so their voices are similar. Prachi gets irritated as Ranbir and Aryan keep discussing with each other for a long time. Later on Ranbir asks her not to involve him whenever there is an issue between her and Rhea. Ranbir pretends that Aryan is talking. Prachi gets very angry with him. Ranbir disconnects call. He assures Aryan that Shahana will never insult him henceforth.



Aryan then realizes that Ranbir had made call from his own mobile instead of Aryan’s mobile. Both of them feel disappointed as Shahana will be under impression that Ranbir called her as Aryan.Ranbir gets tensed a bit. Prachi calls him which makes him even more tensed. But he pretends to be normal in front of Aryan. He attends the call. Prachi scolds him a lot for making a call on Shahana’s mobile with Aryan’s name. She calls him a coward. Aryan makes fun of Ranbir as he gets scolded by Prachi. In the mean time, Abhi gets ready to go for lunch at Prachi’s house. He gets his wallet but also picks up Pragya’s photo kept under his pillow. He feels that Pragya would have got jealous as he is going to Anuradha’s home for lunch. He also feels that Prachi’s mother must be an amazing person as Vikram praises her every now and then. It seems that Abhi is also eager to meet Pragya and reunite with her. By that time he hears Rhea bursting her anger on someone. He enters her room. He finds that Rhea is upset as she doesn’t like any of the designer dresses brought for her.



Meera helps Rhea choose the right dress which makes Rhea happy. The dress designer feels that Meera is Rhea’s mother who understands Rhea so well. She calls Rhea very lucky to have mother like Meera. But Rhea gets furious. She tells the designer that her mother left her and her father 20 years ago. Meanwhile, Pragya opens her cupboard. She finds that someone has messed up with her secret box. She checks the box and gets very restless. She starts looking for something all over the room very desperately. By that time Prachi enters in. On enquiring, Pragya tells her that something from her box is missing. Prachi shares that the box had fallen down by her by mistake. Pragya gets upset with Prachi for messing up with the box. She tells Prachi that there was a photo which is missing. Prachi tells her that the photo must be somewhere there in the room. Pragya gets tensed as she feels that Prachi might have seen the photo but Prachi shares that she couldn’t see the photo. Pragya asks Prachi not to even touch her things which are very personal.



Pragya again starts looking for the photo. Prachi and Shahana also start helping her. Sarita asks them to leave as they may get late for college. She asks Pragya to be calm. While Sarita goes to search the photo, Pragya tells her that photo is nowhere. Sarita identifies that it must be Pragya’s husband’s photo which is making her so restless. Pragya gets hurtful as she had only one photo. Sarita assures Pragya that she will get to meet her husband very soon. Pragya is happy to hear that.