Kumkum Bhagya star Vin Rana's 15-hour sleep look is nothing but super cool

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
19 Nov 2019 04:00 PM

MUMABI: Vin Rana who is currently seen in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is enjoying the success he got from his role Poorab. The actor has become quite favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks.

Vin has been an avid social media user and his Instagram account has some really interesting posts which we can't afford to miss.

From sharing his stunning vacay pictures to his latest looks from his shows, Vin has always kept his fans updated about what he is up to.

But today, the actor revealed one of his unknown looks and took the fans by surprise. It seems Vin had a really long and amazing sleep and was all fresh after it.

The actor posted a picture on Insta where he mentioned that this is his look after having 15-hour sleep.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram

Thats exactly how 15hrs of sleep looks like...

A post shared by Vin Rana (@vinrana) on

Vin looked all kinds of handsome and fresh and we can't stop drooling over his dashing looks. What do you think about Vin's look? Tell us in the comments.
