Kumkum Bhagya's Shahana opens up on her views on Teacher's Day

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 18:19
Aparna Mishra

MUMBAI:  Teacher's day is a very special day for everyone at School.

We all have fond memories of the same from our school days.

Our celebs have also always spoken about it and shared their beautiful memories.

Aparna Mishra, who essays the role of Sahana in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Teacher’s Day has great significance in my life, and I believe an individual’s first teachers are their parents. In every walk of life, I’ve been fortunate to have people that I look up to from my directors to even my colleagues. I have so many memories of Teacher’s Day from school and now that I think about it, I wish I could relive them. We all used to decorate our classrooms and the most hilarious and entertaining part of the day used to be when the students would mimic the professors’ right in front of them. I miss preparing dance sequences for this day where everyone used to dance, sing and simply have a happy, fun-filled day. On the occasion of this day, I would like to thank everyone who has taught me good things in life and guided me through it.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 18:19

Kumkum Bhagya's Shahana opens up on her views on Teacher's Day
