"Kumkum was magic" - Juhi Parmar

MUMBAI : On the ocassion of the iconic 2000's show Kumkum completing 18 years today, actress Juhi Parmar speaks about its importance in her life.

The show not only proved to be quite a game changer for her as an actor, but also managed to win the audiences hearts to the extent that the show and the characters are very much loved and cherished even today!

Speaking about her close connection with the show, Juhi shares,"Kumkum is not just a show that I was a part of, but it is a treasure of my life! I was and still am very attached to the character and the show, and it will always be a cherish worthy experience of a lifetime for me! I feel that there are some things which just work like magic, and Kumkum was magic! From the cast and crew to the script, storyline, the sets, directors, production team and everyone involved with the show were so much in sync with each aspect that it was bound to create magic on screen! Hearing the title track overwhelms me even now, and I have to admit that at times it makes me emotional and teary eyed as well! Today when I look back, I feel that my journey as an actor would have never been the same had Kumkum not come into my life. The audiences, fans and wellwishers of the show also made it a big success due to their immense love and support, and just like they have always said it, I too would like to say it today that 'I love you Kumkum'!".