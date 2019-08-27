News

Kunal and Kuhu's marriage takes ugly turn in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 03:53 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Kunal and Kuhu are a married couple. Since Kunal was forced into this marriage, he doesn’t believe in it and tells Kuhu that he doesn’t consider her as his wife, which shocks Kuhu. The two are at loggerheads.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal and Kuhu have serious fights after their marriage. Kunal is really harsh with Kuhu, and she is tolerating Kunal’s dominating nature towards her.

He tortures and tries to control Kuhu.

It will be interesting to see how Kuhu faces the new challenges of her marital life.

