Kunal to ask Abeer to SACRIFICE his love for Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke!

MUMBAI: A lot has been happening in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.



While Abeer and Mishti have confessed their love for each other, and soon, there will be yet another twist in the storyline.



The truth about Kunal and Kuhu having a bad relationship is revealed to Abeer and Mishti. Abeer promises Mishti that he will bring an end to the problems by talking to Kunal. When Abeer confronts Kunal, he agrees to let bygones be bygones and give the relationship a fresh start but on one condition!



Kunal tells Abeer that he will have to sacrifice his love for Mishti!



Will Abeer give in? Only time will tell!