News

Kunal Bakshi bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
15 Jan 2020 02:50 PM

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates on &TV’s Laal Ishq. According to our sources, actor Kunal Bakshi of Karmphal Data Shani fame will be seen in a yet another spine-chilling episode of the show which will be produced by Sunshine Productions.

Armed with the information, we contacted Kunal, he said, “Yes I’m a part of one of the episodes. The story was quite interesting and intriguing. The story of the episode revolves around my younger brother being missing and how my character goes on to search my missing brother on a highway”.

Kunal will also be seen in Swastik Production’s Devi. (Read Here: Kunal Bakshi and Kanan Malhotra roped in for Swastik Productions’ Devi  )

Here’s wishing the young lad all the best for his upcoming projects.

