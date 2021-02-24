Kunal Bakshi to enter Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Bakshi, who has been part of shows like Mahakali, Karmphal Daata Shani, Devi, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram and many more, has bagged his next.

According to our sources, Kunal will soon enter Sony SAB’s popular fantasy-based show Baalveer Returns.

We hear that Kunal will play a negative role and his entry is soon expected to telecast in the show.

Baalveer Returns is a hit among viewers, especially kids. The show is produced by Optimystix Entertainment starring Dev Joshi as senior Baalveer and Vansh Sayani as Junior Baalveer. The show recently witnessed the return of actress Pavitra Punia as Timnasa posts her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Optimystix Entertainment happens to be the only production house which has provided a dose of entertainment with both daily drama and non-fiction shows. Producer of popular shows like Baalveer, Carry on Alia, Kya Haal Mr.Paanchal and many more. They are soon rolling out a sequel of its popular show Saas Bina Sasural which is titled Sargam Ke Sade Sati on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will star Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame Anjali Tatrari in the lead role opposite Kunal Saluja.

