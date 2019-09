MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon introduce a fresh twist in the show.



As seen, Kunal and Abeer have had a fight after Kunal asks Abeer him to make a choice between Mishti and him. Abeer chooses Mishti, and Kunal is angry, upset, and shattered. Mishti is also devastated because she is the reason for the animosity between the two brothers.



Kuhu comes in support of Kunal. She consoles him, and Kunal breaks down in front of her and hugs her.



Will Kunal eventually realize his mistake and fall for Kuhu?