Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara roped in for COLORS’ next - ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’

MUMBAI: COLORS is set to launch a riveting tale of love, ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ that revolves around the lives of Katha and a suave businessman, Kabir. While Katha is an optimistic and confident girl who works for a NGO, she gets untimely pregnant but in spite of the resistance by her mother Katha is adamant and she decides to keep and raise the child by herself going against societal norms. She decides she will only go ahead with a partner who accepts her with her reality of being pregnant before marriage as she won’t hide her truth. Fate brings her face to face with Kabir, a charming entrepreneur from Udaipur who enters her life and is impressed with her honesty and courage and accepts Katha’s reality and is ready to marry her. Thus begins an unusual tale of love. Although an alliance is made but it wouldn’t be so easy for Kabir and Katha as the future holds something in store for Katha that will shatter Katha to pieces which will be a true test for Kabir and Katha’s relationship. Will Katha and Kabir be able to sail through this and will their love blossom amidst these adversities? ..This is a journey of how Kabir and Katha become the reason to smile for each other..

Popular actor Kunal Jaisingh will essay the role of Kabir and television debutant Tanvi Malhara will play the character of Katha

Excited to be a part of television, Tanvi Malhara said, “I am overjoyed to begin my career on television with a show that has such an impactful storyline. Katha’s character is of an opinionated woman with strong values who makes one of the toughest decisions of her life- to raise a child even after being unmarried. The show will trace her and Kabir’s journey that I am confident the viewers will enjoy. I am thankful to COLORS for this wonderful opportunity and looking forward to it.”

Ahead of essaying Kabir, Kunal Jaisingh adds, "Muskurane ki wajah tum ho is a beautiful love story backed by a strong message which breaks the shackles of old conditioning which we face in society and portrays a very mordern yet humanistic approach towards life. Kabir is a very strong individual who is young, successful and loves his family dearly and it's something I could strongly relate to. I am very excited and hope and wish that the audience and my fans enjoy and love it as much as I do."

'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ to air soon on COLORS