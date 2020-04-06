Kunal Jaisingh REVEALS his quarantine routine

MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. The actor has a huge fan following.

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, he spoke about his quarantine routine. Talking about his quarantine routine and spending time at home, Kunal said, “My quarantine routine has been very basic because I don’t know what else you can do. When you are out you have a hundred choices. Initially, I was so used to waking up early because of shooting for Pavitra Bhagya, I used to wake up at 5 am when the things were not that bad and have a walk around my area. But slowly, slowly the calmness of not being shooting and just being around at home started setting in. I have also been sleeping a little late, catching up on a lot of shows and movies.”

He added, “I wake up, I have my cup of coffee, go through the news and get myself aware of the situation around, then I help my wife with chores and have lunch with my family. One thing which has been great is that we have been eating together which unfortunately because of everyone's work schedule was not very often. Around 5 o'clock, I do my workout as much as I can, my cardio vascular workout which I like doing.”

Credits: India Forums