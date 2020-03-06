Kunal Jaisingh takes inspiration from this actor for Pavitra Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Actors often need to walk the extra mile to embody characters so as to be able to give a good performance. Kunal Jaisingh, who plays Reyansh in the show, faced the same situation.

A soft-spoken introvert, Kunal will be seen playing Reyansh in Colors’ new show Pavitra Bhagya. Reyansh is an outgoing, care-free Casanova who shies away from commitment. In order to give justice to his character and to entertain his fans, Kunal observed Ranveer Singh’s role in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl.

When asked how Kunal prepared to play Reyansh, the actor said, 'Reyansh’s personality is completely opposite of mine, I am trying to understand him better as a person in order to do justice to the role. I am taking inspiration from Ranveer Singh’s character from Ladies V/s Ricky Behl. He is similar to him and lives life on the edge. I am trying to adapt his mannerisms, actions and the way he delivers his lines. To be honest, I am quite excited to play this role and about Pavitra Bhagya.'

Credits: India Forums