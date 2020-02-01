Kunal Kamra Sends Legal Notice To IndiGo; Demands Rs. 25 Lakh Compensation

MUMBAI: The chaos around comedian Kunal Kamra and his ban by three airlines continues.

As per the latest development, Kamra has sent a legal notice to IndiGo airlines demanding 25 lakh rupees as compensation. According to reports, the legal notice seeks to have the suspension revoked immediately and asks the airline to tender an unconditional apology through all media platforms.

For the uninitiated, the domestic airline had banned Kamra on January 28, after which three other airlines – Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir – also prohibited him from flying until further notice. The bans came about after Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri issued an advisory to all carriers to take action against Kamra. This was done due to a video clip that was posted by Kamra where he probes journalist Arnab Goswami with questions with some comments that were termed to be heckling.

The compensation of 25 lakhs was for the mental agony suffered by Kamra as well as the losses incurred because of him not being able to perform at scheduled events.

