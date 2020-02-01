News

Kunal Kamra Sends Legal Notice To IndiGo; Demands Rs. 25 Lakh Compensation

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 05:55 PM

MUMBAI: The chaos around comedian Kunal Kamra and his ban by three airlines continues.

As per the latest development, Kamra has sent a legal notice to IndiGo airlines demanding 25 lakh rupees as compensation. According to reports, the legal notice seeks to have the suspension revoked immediately and asks the airline to tender an unconditional apology through all media platforms.

For the uninitiated, the domestic airline had banned Kamra on January 28, after which three other airlines – Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir – also prohibited him from flying until further notice. The bans came about after Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri issued an advisory to all carriers to take action against Kamra. This was done due to a video clip that was posted by Kamra where he probes journalist Arnab Goswami with questions with some comments that were termed to be heckling.

The compensation of 25 lakhs was for the mental agony suffered by Kamra as well as the losses incurred because of him not being able to perform at scheduled events.

Credits: India Forums

 

 

 

Tags > Kunal Kamra, comedian, Hardeep Singh Puri, journalist, Arnab Goswami, Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days