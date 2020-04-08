Kunal Karan Kapoor would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and not Bigg Boss!

MUMBAI: Kunal Karan Kapoor is one of the most popular television actors. He is best known for the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

However, post the show ended, Kunal Karan Kapoor went missing from the silver screen. And now after two years, Kunal Karan Kapoor will be making his comeback on screen. He will be foraying into the digital space with actor Atul Kulkarni’s The Raikar Case. Recently, in a live chat with India Forums, Kunal spoke about participating in reality shows.

In the conversation, fans asked Kunal whether he would love to be part of popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. For which he replied that," I would love to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi but not Bigg Boss. I can't even do a proper Insta live how will I be part of Bigg Boss."