News

Kunal Karan Kapoor would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and not Bigg Boss!

Kunal Karan Kapoor says he would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and not Bigg Boss!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2020 09:13 PM

MUMBAI: Kunal Karan Kapoor is one of the most popular television actors. He is best known for the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

However, post the show ended, Kunal Karan Kapoor went missing from the silver screen. And now after two years, Kunal Karan Kapoor will be making his comeback on screen. He will be foraying into the digital space with actor Atul Kulkarni’s The Raikar Case. Recently, in a live chat with India Forums, Kunal spoke about participating in reality shows.

In the conversation, fans asked Kunal whether he would love to be part of popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. For which he replied that," I would love to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi but not Bigg Boss. I can't even do a proper Insta live how will I be part of Bigg Boss."

 

 

 

Tags Kunal Karan Kapoor Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi Season Rohit Shetty Karishma Tanna TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here