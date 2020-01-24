Kunal Khemu gives a special gift to Sunny Hindustani on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani is one of those contestants who’s singing is creating a different level fan base for him in Indian Idol season 11. Everyone from the judges to the guests who come on Indian idol cannot stop appreciating Sunny’s soulful voice. The coming weekend the team of Malang Anil Kapoor ,Aditya Roy Kapoor ,Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu would be gracing the stage of Indian idol to promote their upcoming movie.

Sunny Hindustani is already everyone's favorite since his audition. This weekend he gave a scintillating performance on the song "Jiya Dhadak Dhadak" . His performance made everyone get goosebumps. Sunny's performance made Kunal nostalgic and said this movie would always be very special to him. Not only that he also gifted Sunny a goddess idol locket being impressed by his performance and that Maa Lakshmi should always be with him.

Kunal Khemu said “ You have a lovely voice Maa Saraswathi has blessed you. I know want Maa Lakshmi should also be with you that’s why I want to gift you this Maa Lakshmi locket. I wish this stage helps you reach great heights .

Neha Kakkar said “ This is one of my favorite songs. I had really high expectations how will Sunny sing this song and you did justice to the song. The way you took the notes of this song is remarkable”

Further in the show Disha also mentioned that after listening to Sunny she could recall Kailash Kher which made Sunny so happy being compared to such a legend singer.