News

Kunal Madhiwala to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum bhagya

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Dec 2019 06:09 PM

MUMBAI: Television actor Kunal Madhiwala, who has been part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Pratigya, Balika Vadhu and movies like Akira, Blank, Shamitabh, Tees Maar Khan, has bagged his next.

According to our sources, Kunal has been roped in for TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Kunal will play the role of Shera. His entry will spice up drama in the show.

We tried reaching out Kunal to know details about the character but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Kunal has also been part of Applause Entertainment’s Andekhi and ZEE5’s Pavan Pooja.

Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms featuring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. The drama has completed more than five years and yet it is been watched and loved by the masses.

We wish Kunal good luck on his new beginning! 

Tags > Kunal Madhiwala, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Pratigya, Balika Vadhu, movies like Akira, Blank, Shamitabh, Tees Maar Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Singer Harshdeep Kaur's birthday...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

past seven days