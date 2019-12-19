Kunal Madhiwala to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum bhagya

MUMBAI: Television actor Kunal Madhiwala, who has been part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Pratigya, Balika Vadhu and movies like Akira, Blank, Shamitabh, Tees Maar Khan, has bagged his next.

According to our sources, Kunal has been roped in for TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Kunal will play the role of Shera. His entry will spice up drama in the show.

We tried reaching out Kunal to know details about the character but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Kunal has also been part of Applause Entertainment’s Andekhi and ZEE5’s Pavan Pooja.

Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms featuring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. The drama has completed more than five years and yet it is been watched and loved by the masses.

We wish Kunal good luck on his new beginning!