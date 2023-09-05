Kunal Pant shares why audiences feel cheated.?

MUMBAI : Kunal Pant who stars in show Shrikant Bashir and web series release Sixer is known to be choosy and super selective of what characters he plays. Each one of his character has been different and the story unique but not many know that the actor also is a director and a producer. When asked why does he feel that now the audiences can't be cheated, he is quick to answer, "The audiences are growing smarter everyday with the availability and the exposure to much wider quality online content, both Indian and foreign. The barrier of language is no more now with indian audiences and they understand storytelling as well as what content will satiate their entertainment hunger at any given time. As its always said content is the king but now audiences are like a queen in a Svayamvaar , they have the power to pick and choose and with the knowledge they possess, they cannot be fooled with any gimmicks."

So with this change in the audience, as a producer has he also become cautious as to which story should be funded and which might not work in today's scenario. Kunal reveals, "The people of India want to see true Indie films. The Indie heroes, the Indian culture, the Indian mythology, the Indian crime drama, the Indian horror. When I say all this, it means to achieve a breakthrough on a massy level, the filmmakers need to really work hard on their stories which is backed by audiences belief system and their culture. At the same time stories should have the power to carry the audiences into this new different world, something which they haven’t experienced before, which will give them value of money and time. My motivation to fund any project will be to experience that different world which I can see first on the script level and then the kind of preparation the team has to present that world in-front of our lovely audiences. Our audiences are evolving and so is our films and the film makers. This is a remarkable change, a good change."