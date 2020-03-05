Kunal Thakur and Parull Chaudhry roped in for Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay  

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively on Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

We already broke the news about the daily taking eight years of leap and actors namely Aditi Sanwal, Urfi Javed, Neelu Dogra and Amit Raghuvanshi roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

Now, it is been learnt that actor Kunal Thakur of Kabir Singh fame has debuted on television with KZK. Seasoned actor Parull Chaudhry whom we have last seen in Divya Drishti will be playing Anurag’s sister Rakhi, who is just back from Canada. So far positive, loves her brother and is very proud of their Indian roots. On the other hand, Kunal will be playing Rakhi’s son Kaushik in the show. We are sure these two entries will add the much-needed spice in the show.