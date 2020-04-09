Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee get hitched this month?

MUMBAI: After being in a relationship for 12 years, Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee were all set to tie the knot this month. They had planned their wedding along with a cocktail party and sangeet function. However, because of the nationwide lockdown, the couple has called off all celebrations, and are keeping their fingers crossed for a registered marriage on April 15th, which was their original wedding date.

Kunal told BT, 'We are hoping to have a registered marriage on April 15th, but it depends on the lockdown situation. In case it does not work out, we will postpone the wedding by 10 days. Let’s see how things go.'

Along with the couple, their loved ones are also disappointed. Kunal said, 'My mother was very excited about the wedding and had shopped for the entire family. Ideally, she wants our shaadi to be complete with band, baaja and baraat. My heart breaks to see her dreams not getting fulfilled, but I don’t want to wait for a few more months. Puja and I are soulmates and marriage is just a signature, but the sooner it happens, the better.'

Credits: TOI