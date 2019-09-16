News

Kunal Verma to make his digital debut with THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 06:07 PM

MUMBAI Kunal Verma is a popular television actor. He is known for soaps such as Dil Se Dil Tak and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. Now, he is gearing up for his digital debut.

According to the media reports, the actor will be joining Iqbal Khan in an upcoming web series, The Bull of Dalal Street. He has been roped in to play a negative role in the series.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor shared that his on-screen name will also be Kunal and that his character is very sharp and cunning, but at the same time he is sweet. He also shared that it is the first time that he will be playing an antagonist and he is very excited for the challenge.

Tags > Kunal Verma, Dil Se Dil Tak and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna

