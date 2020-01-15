Kundali Bhagya, 14 January 2020, Written Update: Karan gets emotional

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television shows, Kundali Bhagya has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. It is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. The episode sees how Karan follows Preeta to the store room to ask her if Daadi is really okay or she’s lying. Preeta tells Karan that she never lies and assures him that Daadi will be alright soon. Preeta hands over the candle to Karan and picks up the medicine box. Preeta tries to leave but Karan stops her by thanking her. He asks Preeta why she comes running to his house, whenever he calls her. Preeta says she is at his house to treat Daadi and not to meet him. He asks Preeta why she is such a nice person. Karan thinks Preeta is here for him. Preeta refuses to admit her feelings for Karan and runs out of the room. Daadi tells everyone that she thinks Preeta is a gem and they have treated her badly for too long.

Preeta is walking back to her room when Karan runs after her. He steps on her dupatta by mistake and it tears. Preeta is reminded of the uncountable times Karan tore her dupatta. When Preeta meets Daadi, the latter apologizes to Preeta for how badly they treated her. Seeing this, Karan gets emotional. Rishabh takes him out and hugs him. Rishabh says even Karan now knows that Preeta was never in the wrong. Mahira cries and tells Kareena that Preeta is going to steal Karan from her. Kareena promises that nothing of that sort will happen. Preeta is about to go back home when Karan offers to drop her home. He does so and before saying goodbye, gives her five dupattas that he had brought for her before Rishabh’s wedding. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?