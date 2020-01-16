Kundali Bhagya, 15 January 2020, Written Update: Sherlyn happy as Mahira agrees to kill Preeta

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television shows, Kundali Bhagya has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. The episode sees how Sarla worries as Shrishty does not come home since morning. Although Janki knows that Shrishty is with Sameer but she doesn’t tell anyone about it. After a while Preeta comes back home. Preeta shares that Luthras were very nice to her when she went for Dadi’s treatment. While Preeta and Sarla are talking to each other, Shrishty peeps inside. But she hides. Preeta then goes to her room.Sarla asks about the carry bag which Preeta has with her. Preeta fakes that she bought few things from the market. Shrishty doubts if Karan gave some gifts to Preeta. On the other hand Karan is going back home. He keeps brooding about Preeta. The romantic song ‘Pehla Nasha’ keeps on going on his mind. Meanwhile, Mahira comes to Sherlyn’s room. She looks very restless. Mahira shares that Karan and Preeta are coming closer which is not acceptable for her. She asks Sherlyn to go ahead with her plan to keep Preeta away from Karan.

Mahira tells Sherlyn to plan Preeta’s murder in such a way that it will look like an accident. She also dreams of finding way to Karan’s heart when he will be very hurtful with Preeta’s death. Sherlyn is happy as Mahira has agreed to kill Preeta. On the other hand Shrishty confronts Preeta for the carry bag she brought home. Preeta initially avoids but then tells that Karan gifted her some dupatta as he had torn her dupatta. Shrishty is happy to learn that Karan is changing. Preeta also shares that everyone behaved very nicely with her in Luthra house. Next day morning Sherlyn and Mahira come to the road from where Preeta will come to Luthra house. Sherlyn hires a truck driver to hit Preeta and kill her pretending that it is an accident. Meanwhile, Preeta leaves for Luthra house. Sarla blesses her. Sarla then shares with Bijee about her tension about Preeta going to Luthra house. Bijee consoles her. Meanwhile, Mahira looks very scared. She asks Sherlyn about her interest in planning Preeta’s murder. Sherlyn tells her that she will share her story some other time.

Sherlyn then tells Mahira that her husband is in love with Preeta. Mahira is shocked as she assumes it is Rishabh but Sherlyn tries to tell her that it is her first husband but Mahira takes it lightly. Then they wait for Preeta to come there. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?