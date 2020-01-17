Kundali Bhagya, 16 January 2020, Written Update: Mahira pushes Preeta on the road

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television shows, Kundali Bhagya has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. The episode sees how Preeta thinks about Karan and smiling while walking on the road. Sherlyn and Mahira see Preeta coming towards them. She calls the goons and tells him to do whatever was said to him. Preeta is saved by a small girl while the goon informs Sherlyn and Mahira that he failed in his first attempt. Sherlyn orders him to take a 'U' turn and kill her. Mahira comes out of the car to pushes Preeta towards the truck.

On the other hand, Sherlyn thinks to make a video of this so that she can blackmail Mahira in the future. Mahira pushes Preeta on the road while Shristi notices this and saves her. Preeta unknowingly hits Mahira as a result of which the latter hurts her head. Sherlyn comes there which shocks Preeta and Shristi. Dadi tells Kareena that she will be fine when Preeta will arrive and asks Rishabh and Karan to make Kareena understand. The servant tells Rakhi about the events of the previous day.

Rakhi gets happy hearing about Preeta’s arrival which has made everyone happy. Karan asks Rishabh about where is he going. Rishabh tells him that he is not going anywhere and will stay with him. Preeta and Sherlyn take Mahira to the hospital. Janki asks the reason behind Sarla being so tensed post which the latter shouts at her. She explains to her that it is risky to send Preeta to the Luthra house because they always insults her. She shares her woes with both Biji and Janki. Shristi thanks God for sending her at the right time to save Preeta. Dadi asks for Preeta but Kareena gets offended. Ramona comes and requests Rakhi not to let Preeta come to the Luthra House for Mahira’s sake. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?