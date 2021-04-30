Kundali Bhagya: Abhishek aka Sameer exposes Prithvi, but there's a twist; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular drama series on the small screen.

The show has managed to win the hearts of viewers with its exceptional storyline and stellar star cast.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Abhishek Kapur, Anjum Fakih, Swati Kapoor, Twinkle Vashist, Manit Joura, and Sanjay Gagnani play a pivotal role on the show.

Well, we have seen that Prithvi never leaves a chance to create troubles for Preeta and her family.

He has not spared Preeta even after she got married to Karan.

Prithvi is now married to Karan's sister Kritika, and again, the dynamics of Prthivi's relationship with Preeta and the entire Luthra family have changed.

Prithvi is continuing to make everyone's life a living hell by creating problems.

Amidst all the onscreen drama that is going on in Kundali Bhagya, we see a lot of fun off-screen as well.

While Prithvi never gets caught for his ugly planning and plotting against the Luthra family, there's someone who has finally exposed him, but there's a twist.

A video shared by Sanjay Gagnani's co-star Abhishek shows his reality, and it's hilarious.

Take a look.

Abhishek caught Sanjay sleeping and snoring!

Sanjay reshared the post on his Instagram story and revealed that it is a rare sight.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Sanjay has hectic schedules on the sets of Kundali Bhagya.

Finally, someone managed to expose Prithvi!

