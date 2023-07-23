Kundali Bhagya actor Mrinal Navell: We need a lot of patience in this profession

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 11:10
Mrinal Navell

MUMBAI: Actress Mrinal Navell says that showbiz requires you to be very patient. You cannot be in a rush to achieve your career goals and be consistent with your efforts.

“The last one year I had no work, no major project. I did a little bit of projects, but not anything major or regular. So, it was very tough and I really had to keep up with my sanity. But the thing is that I am involved with other creative activities also like I paint. I am a sketch artist. Also, I play the guitar. I read books, I write. I used to learn dancing this during this one year gap. So this last one year, there was no official work, but otherwise I was busy all the time. I kept myself busy. It's something that we need to do. You have to work towards keeping yourself busy and I did that luckily. There were times when I used to feel very insecure, I used to be very vulnerable, I used to doubt myself but then again, we need a lot of patience in this line. I knew that I have already made up my mind and that this line needs a lot of consistency,” she says.

She adds, “Here, if you're so desperate and if you are vulnerable, then there are a lot of people who are just ready to pounce upon you and take advantage of you, not just girls but guys also. I know of people who ran away from their homes to become actors. And while this shows their passion, I feel like you should have a plan.”

A basic plan needs to be in place, she says, adding, “You need to have a basic financial backup, no matter what. Basic financial backup is a must because you can’t sleep empty stomach. And things take time to materialise in this industry. If you keep working hard, one day you will achieve something.  But you still need basic financial backup to live, to eat, to sleep at night. You cannot just come here without any backup.”

Meanwhile, she adds that her family has always been very supportive of her career. She says, “Actually, becoming an actor is the only thing I remember setting up as my target ever in life. I don't recall myself thinking about any other profession. My parents are movie geeks. They both love watching movies and that came into me as well. I also grew up watching movies. In fact, I've never watched any cartoons. Whenever my parents and I would sit together, while eating dinner or something, we used to watch movies only. In fact, we have never watched a series. We've always watched movies and only movies, old movies, new movies. The second reason for me becoming an actor is a small story. When I was in class fifth or sixth, I was watching a Rohit Shetty movie. I don't remember which movie exactly. He had set up this trend of releasing the BTS also along with the movie at the end. So, the making of the movie was shown at the end of the film. I was so intrigued by it. Like there was this actor who was standing on a car and he was tied up with all those harnesses. But when that scene actually came up in the movie, it seemed like he was performing that stunt. I was so amazed by it.”

She adds, “I had to work very hard, obviously. But yes, I would say that there is a thing called destiny also that works for you. And there are some things that are meant to work for you and they do work for you, no matter what. But that doesn't mean that we stop working hard. This is what I believe I know the things I deserve. I get them no matter what. But that doesn't mean that I just rely on this prophecy and I don't do anything on my own. I've been lucky that I got multiple chances. But then again, I have been hardworking also that I made the best use of them."

Kundali Bhagya mrinal navell Basic financial career goals industry Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 11:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Revenge Mode! Faltu to take her revenge on Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s widely watched investigative show - Crime Patrol, has garnered a massive fan...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wow! Reyansh’s misunderstanding clears, Aradhana feels weird
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”
MUMBAI :Jaya Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected Bollywood actresses. She has been known to have a love-...
What! Aamir Ali was hesitant to do steamy scenes in Kajol starrer The Trail because of his ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh
MUMBAI: The recently released OTT series The Trial starring Kajol and Alyy Khan has been one of the most talked about....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rebel! Savi’s action to make Bhavani feel the pain of betrayal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
call her “regressive
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”
Latest Video
Related Stories
excitement to my body of work.
Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”
1
Shubhangi Atre’s first tattoo represents a sacred symbol
Sony SAB
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence”,- said Puneet Issar on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!
Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!
Amitabh Bachchan
What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “
Ratan Raajputh
OMG! Ratan Raajputh narrates her terrifying casting couch encounter, “There was something mixed in the cold drink”