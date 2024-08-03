Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat in deep shock; mourns the loss of Late actress Dolly Sohi

Dolly passed away on Friday morning after losing her battle with cervical cancer. The actress had recently quit the show, Jhanak due to her on-going cancer treatment.
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI : Dolly Sohi who played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show Jhanak has sadly passed away.

The news came as a shock to everyone in the Television fraternity. The actress had recently quit the show due to her on-going cancer treatment. Dolly who was diagnosed with cervical cancer a while ago decided to reschedule her surgery due to work commitments. 

Poorva Gokhale came in as her replacement.

Well, Dolly was a talented actress and has been seen in an array of television shows in the past. She was seen in Star Plus show Meri Durga too which starred Paras Kalnawat and Srishti Jain in the leading roles. 

Paras seemed to be very fond of Dolly and shared pictures from the set too during that time. Well, seems like Paras is in complete shock at the moment on hearing the news of the actress’ death.

He took to his social media handle to share a picture of him with her and expressed his shock. The picture has the two of them posing with a caption that reads: ‘3 am faces’

Take a look: 

It is indeed extremely shocking to know about Dolly Sohi’s death.

For the uninitiated, Dolly passed away on Friday morning after losing her battle with cervical cancer. Her family issued an official statement that read, “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon.”
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 15:38

