Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani to enter Colors’ Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin is one of the hit shows on TV and viewers have enjoyed watching all the three season and currently binging on the fourth one. Along with the great and gripping storyline, every season stars the stellar cast to take the drama and thrill quotient a notch higher.

This season features Nia Sharma as the naagin opposite actor Vijendra Kumeria. While from the third season, Anita Hassanandani has recently made her way in the show. She is playing a negative part.

TellyChakkar has a big update from the show!

According to our sources, Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani has been roped in for Naagin 4. We hear that Sanjay will play a negative character and will be seen paired opposite Lilly (Himani Sahani) who is Ketki and Rasik's daughter.

We tried contacting Sanjay but he remained unavailable for comment.

