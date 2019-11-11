News

Kundali Bhagya actor Varun Joshi in Amazon Prime’s Kamathipura

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019 05:07 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Joshi has been part of several television projects. He is known for essaying negative roles in soaps such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Now, he is gearing up for his new project. 

He will be seen in Amazon Prime’s Kamathipura. 

Amazon Prime Videos, which is one of the frontrunners in the race of popular streaming platform, is bringing a new series called Kamathipura. Directed by Shravan Kumar, the series will star Tanuj Virwani, Meera Chopra, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anang Desai and Chirag Trivedi. Now, according to latest media reports, actor Varun Joshi has joined the cast for the series. Reports further stated that he will be seen playing an important cameo in the upcoming series. 

Tags > Varun Joshi, Kundali Bhagya, Amazon Prime, Kamathipura, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Screening of short films "Chor" &...

Screening of short films "Chor" & "Pocket Maar"
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days