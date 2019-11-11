Kundali Bhagya actor Varun Joshi in Amazon Prime’s Kamathipura

MUMBAI: Varun Joshi has been part of several television projects. He is known for essaying negative roles in soaps such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.



He will be seen in Amazon Prime’s Kamathipura.



Amazon Prime Videos, which is one of the frontrunners in the race of popular streaming platform, is bringing a new series called Kamathipura. Directed by Shravan Kumar, the series will star Tanuj Virwani, Meera Chopra, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anang Desai and Chirag Trivedi. Now, according to latest media reports, actor Varun Joshi has joined the cast for the series. Reports further stated that he will be seen playing an important cameo in the upcoming series.