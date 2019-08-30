News

Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih to create magic in Haiwan

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
30 Aug 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Anjum Fakih, who is gaining immense popularity for her portrayal as Shrishti in Zee TV’s top-rated show Kundali Bhagya, will have an important part in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming sci-fi show Haiwan - The Monster.

Haiwan is set in the futuristic and fictitious city of Shimodra. It is based on a human who has supernatural powers that would later turn him into a monster (played by Ankit), while his friend (Param) will try all the means to save the city and his friend from being a monster forever.  

The show will also feature Ridhima Pandit playing the role of a cop for the first time in her TV career.

Talking about Anjum’s stint in show, the actress has done a unique voice-over as a radio jockey. Viewers can hear her voice in the show’s introduction where she has turned narrator and talks about Shimodra city.

Anjum confirmed being associated with the show.

Haiwan will premier from 31st August at 7 PM.

