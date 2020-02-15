Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya gears up for her new project

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is an Indian television actress who has appeared in variety of television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. She has also acted in movies like Paathshala and Nishabd. She is immensely popular for playing Dr. Arora in ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha has done other things too. In 2018, she released a music video ‘Car Gabru Di’ song with Karan Singh Arora and is prepared for her next project. Shraddha has shared a glimpse from her video on Instagram. She looks stunning and irresistible. Already excited for her next project? Eh?

