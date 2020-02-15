Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya to star in a music video

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is an Indian television actress who has appeared in variety of television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. She has also acted in movies like Paathshala and Nishabd. She also participated in Box Cricket League in 2014. She is immensely popular for playing Dr. Arora in ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha has done other things too. In 2018, she released a music video ‘Car Gabru Di’ song with Karan Singh Arora and is prepared for her next project. Her next music video is titled as Zeher. She will be seen with Vicky Thakur. Shraddha has shared a glimpse from her video on Instagram. She looks stunning and irresistible. Shraddha can be seen wearing cool sunglasses by teaming up with lehenga choli which gives shaadi waali vibes. Fans are going crazy to know more about her upcoming project. Can’t wait right?

