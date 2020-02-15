News

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya to star in a music video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is an Indian television actress who has appeared in variety of television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. She has also acted in movies like Paathshala and Nishabd. She also participated in Box Cricket League in 2014. She is immensely popular for playing Dr. Arora in ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya.  

Shraddha has done other things too. In 2018, she released a music video ‘Car Gabru Di’ song with Karan Singh Arora and is prepared for her next project. Her next music video is titled as Zeher. She will be seen with Vicky Thakur. Shraddha has shared a glimpse from her video on Instagram. She looks stunning and irresistible. Shraddha can be seen wearing cool sunglasses by teaming up with lehenga choli which gives shaadi waali vibes.  Fans are going crazy to know more about her upcoming project. Can’t wait right? 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags Shraddha Arya Indian television actress Car Gabru Di Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl Paathshala and Nishabd Kundali Bhagya Karan Singh Arora TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-series The Bull Of Dalal Street

Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here