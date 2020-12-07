Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya started her acting journey with THIS film

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya has been entertaining the audience with her acting chops and good looks. She is one of the most popular television actresses. She is currently seen in the popular television serial Kundali Bhagya.

Now, here’s a piece of interesting information for the ardent fans of the actress. Do you know Shraddha entered the acting world at the mere age of 19? Yes, you read that right.

And Shraddha started her showbiz venture from the Tollywood industry.

Not many are aware that Shradhha after starring as a contestant in India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj made her debut performance in a Tamil romantic film Kalvanin Kaadhali. In the film, she shared the screen space with prominent South actors like Nayanthara and SJ Suryah.

Directed by Tamilvannan, the film was bankrolled by Lakshman. Kalvanin Kaadhali also featured Pyramid Natarajan, Vivek and Ganja Karuppu in key roles. In the film, Shraddha plays the role of Tina, a woman who is pursued by Sathya (Played by SJ Suryah).

Shraddha initially garnered appreciations for her performance in shows like Tumhari Paakhi and Mein Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. In addition to appearing in several hit soap operas, the actress has also starred in several regional movies across Tollywood, Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.

Currently, Shraddha is seen as Preeta Arora in the television show Kundali Bhagya.

