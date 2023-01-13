Kundali Bhagya actress Swati Kapoor all set to tie the knot with beau Anuj Sikri this year

The two have been dating for the last 10 years. Talking about her relationship, Swati said, “I met Anuj, who is from Delhi when I came to Mumbai from Kanpur to pursue a career in acting…”
MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Swati Kapoor who has been part of well known soaps like Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Internet Wala Love and many more is all set to tie the knot soon with her long time boyfriend Anuj Sikri. The two have been dating for the last 10 years. 

Talking about her relationship, Swati said, “I met Anuj, who is from Delhi when I came to Mumbai from Kanpur to pursue a career in acting. We hit it off instantly and have been dating for around a decade. He also aspired to become an actor, but things didn’t materialise. He then quit his dream to take care of his father’s business. He was expected to return to Delhi and had wrapped up everything here. I was stressed because I don’t know life over here without him. But the pandemic struck, and he couldn’t leave. I was thrilled to have him stay back. He works with a talent acquisition wing of a GEC”

When asked if there is pressure from family about marriage,, Swati added, “There is now. Our parents ask us why we are delaying it. There is no problem. We have been planning to get married for quite some time but had to put it on hold for various reasons, including the pandemic. But now it can happen anytime. We are looking at tying the knot later this year. But before that, we may just get engaged to keep our parents happy.”

Swati is all set to return to TV after a long break in the show Dhruv Tara. Talking about that she said, “After my two-year stint on Kundali Bhagya (KB) ended, I only got offers to play an obsessive lover in a love triangle. So, I wanted a break not in terms of work but from the screen image, which wasn’t easy. Because we are seen every day, people tend to forget our previous work. The feedback I got from people during the break was that I was fit for only glamorous roles, while I have played plain Jane characters previously. The popularity of a character – in my case Mahira from KB -- has its own set of disadvantages because people can’t visualize you in any other role. I realized that one more project like KB and I would get typecast.”

