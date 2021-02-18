Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Faikh and Shradhha Arya are the little ducklings courtesy THIS picture

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has always topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Shraddha and Dheeraj, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a massive fan following. Their characters have become household names.

The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances. The serial is a favourite among the audience.

One of the reasons the show is very successful is because of the camaraderie the actors share with each other.

Shraddha Arya aka and Anjum Fakih aka Shristi share a very special bond of friendship off-screen.

Anjum Fakih has won several accolades for her portrayal of 'Shrishti' in the show.

The actress's music video Ek Dafa Toh Mil alongside Arjit Taneja became a super-hit in no time owing to her popularity. The actress who is quite active on social media, keeps her fans updated about her daily schedules.

Anjum enjoys a massive fan following of 1.3 Million on Instagram and loves to give her followers a sneak-peek into her shoot-life. Recently, we stumbled upon a fun post shared by the actress, and we couldn't help but share it:

The actress has captioned the post as, ' Mother Duck and her ducklings... Quack Quack.

Anjum in the picture cutely poses with Supriya Shukla and Shraddha Arya. The three of them are in sleep-mode and make for an adorable frame together.

The actress calls herself and Shraddha ducklings as she denotes Supriya as the mother duck who guides them.

Anjum and Shraddha's deep fondness for each other is quite evident from the actress's profile and the same can be seen on their on-screen performance.

