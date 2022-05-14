Kundali Bhagya: Confirmed! Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra to do a comeback in the show!

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued

Well, some days before the news was revolving on the social media that Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra is not coming back to the show, apparently he has quit the show and the producers are finding its replacement.

But here in this article we come with confirmed news as told to us by our sources that Manit is back in action with his role as Rishabh Luthra in Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya. We got to know that he will be resuming shoot for his scenes from today itself.

His track would be shown in the coming week and his re-entry would bring in a lot of changes in the lives of Karan, Preeta and the whole of the Luthra family.

But as we earlier reported to you, another shocking twist is going to take place in the lives of the Luthras. Well, it will be shown that Rishabh lands in huge trouble in Dubai, all thanks to Prithvi and Sherlyn, who have planned to harm him using a drug case. Our source also revealed to us that he will be punished with the death penalty. Preeta, Karan, and the Luthra family are shocked, and Preeta will vow to save Rishabh by hook or by crook.

Till then keep reading the space for more news, gossip and updates from the entertainment industry.