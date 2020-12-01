Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya has a reason to be happy; HERE'S WHY

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress plays the lead role of Preeta Luthra on the show.

The talented diva who is paired opposite popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar makes a wonderful jodi of the Telly world.

Shraddha has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance on the show which is one of the major reasons behind Kundali Bhagya's popularity.

We have often seen celebs sharing a lot of things with their fans via social media. From sharing the highs and lows of their lives to everything, they know how to stay connected to their fans.

The same goes with Shraddha who has been extremely popular among the fans.

The actress recently shared an Instagram story where she revealed one of the reasons behind her recent happiness.

Shraddha reveals how she always had a headache in the morning when she used to wake up. However, she has not experienced the same and is quite happy about it.

The actress also asked her fans and friends to share such happy stories with her which she will further share on her Instagram story.

Shraddha got so many responses from her friends, fans and also co-stars who shared their reason for happiness.

Well, the actress definitely managed to bring smiles to many faces with this.

